Scientists hail first clinical trial for flu vaccine skin patch

A flu vaccine skin patch that could one day replace traditional jabs has passed critical tests in its first clinical trial.

Scientists who used the patch on 100 healthy patients found that it was safe, well-tolerated and as effective at generating immunity as a vaccine administered by hypodermic needle.

It was also strongly preferred to an injection by the participants.

The sticky patch is covered with microscopic needles which deliver the vaccine under the skin before dissolving.

Results of the first human Phase I trial are reported in the latest issue of The Lancet medical journal.

Lead researcher Dr Nadine Rouphael, from Emory University School of Medicine in the US, said: "Despite the recommendation of universal flu vaccination, influenza continues to be a major cause of illness leading to significant morbidity and mortality.

"Having the option of a flu vaccine that can be easily and painlessly self-administered could increase coverage and protection by this important vaccine."

The patch could lead to major cost savings and significantly increase the number of people willing to be vaccinated, said the scientists.

In the US, about 40% of adults receive flu shots each year. British government figures show that between September 2015 and February 2016, 45% of eligible patients in England had the vaccine.

Flu jabs in the UK are offered free to vulnerable members of the population, including all those aged 65 or over, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions.

Further larger scale trials will have to be conducted before the new patch can be licensed and rolled out to the general population.

The Phase I trial began in June 2015 with the enrolment of 100 American participants aged 18 to 49 who had not been given a flu jab during the preceding influenza season.

Patients were randomised either to receive a doctor-applied patch, a self-administered patch, an injected vaccine, or a "dummy" placebo patch.

US co-author Professor Mark Prausnitz, from Georgia Institute of Technology, who led the team that developed the patch, said: "People have a lot of reasons for not getting flu vaccinations.

"One of the main goals of developing the microneedle patch technology was to make vaccines accessible to more people.

"Traditionally, if you get an influenza vaccine you need to visit a health care professional who will administer the vaccine using a hypodermic needle. The vaccine is stored in the refrigerator, and the used needle must be disposed of in a safe manner.

"With the microneedle patch, you could pick it up at the store and take it home, put it on your skin for a few minutes, peel it off and dispose of it safely, because the microneedles have dissolved away. The patches can also be stored outside the refrigerator, so you could even mail them to people."

The study showed that local skin reactions to the patches were mostly limited to faint redness and mild itching lasting two to three days.

No new chronic illnesses or influenza-like conditions were reported either in the patch or injection groups.

Antibody responses triggered by the patch were no different from those achieved by injection. Evidence of immunity was still present after six months.

More than 70% of patch recipients said they would prefer this form of vaccination to an injection or nasal spray.

Prof Prausnitz added: "We now need to follow this study with a Phase II clinical trial involving more people, and we hope that will happen soon."