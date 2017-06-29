Metal-on-metal hip implant patients to be invited for complication checks

Thousands more patients with metal-on-metal hip implants will be invited for X-rays and blood tests to check for potential complications.

Under new guidance from the regulator the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), patients who may have - or who at risk of - soft tissue reactions to the implants will receive extra checks.

At present, 56,000 patients in the UK are known to have the implants.

The MHRA said many of these are already receiving regular check-ups but it wants to capture asymptomatic patients who are not adequately covered by current guidance.

These patients, of which there are thousands although the exact number is unknown, will have metals blood testing and will be offered X-rays, ultrasounds or MRI scans.

In February 2012, the MHRA said 50,000 patients with metal-on-metal hip replacements would need annual checks - including blood tests - over concerns they could cause serious health problems.

The devices have been linked to muscle and bone damage and neurological issues. Tiny metal ions made up of cobalt and chromium were thought to break off from the implants and leak into the blood.

The new MHRA guidance to health professionals says: "The majority of patients with metal-on-metal hip replacements currently have well- functioning hips.

"However, some patients will develop progressive soft tissue reactions to the wear debris associated with metal-on-metal articulations."

It said data from 2016 " continued to show a risk of adverse soft tissue reaction to particulate debris.

"MHRA's clinical orthopaedic experts have also observed that soft tissue necrosis may occur in both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients, and believe early detection of these events should give a better revision outcome should this become necessary."

Dr Neil McGuire, MHRA's clinical director of medical devices, said: "There are some patients who have had implants for a longer period of time who have soft tissue reactions.

"They've been asymptomatic and when they've become symptomatic, and considered for revision (surgery), they've had something more significant than the surgeon would like."

He added: "We've included people who are asymptomatic. If they are going to get a soft tissue reaction, the sooner they know about it the better."

He said the MHRA has updated the "current advice to ensure patients with metal on metal hip implants continue to receive appropriate follow up to detect emerging complications should they arise."

He added: "Hip implants have positively transformed the lives of many patients who in the past were subject to increasingly severe pain and progressive disability. These use a variety of metal, plastic and ceramic components.

"Although the majority of patients with these metal-on-metal devices have well-functioning hips, it is known some may develop soft tissue reactions related to their implant.

"The clinical advice we have received indicates patients will likely have the best outcomes if these problems are detected early, monitored and treated if necessary."

"If people have any questions about their hip replacement they should speak with their GP or implanting surgeon."

Michelle Victor, solicitor at law firm Leigh Day which is representing over 1,000 alleged victims of failed metal-on-metal hip implants, said: "We welcome the MHRA's call for continued monitoring of all metal-on-metal hip patients and early intervention where necessary.

"It is imperative, after the damage allegedly caused by these metal-on-metal implants, that patients are monitored closely to ensure any further problems associated with any adverse reaction to metal debris are identified and treated early to avoid any further unnecessary suffering."