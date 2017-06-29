Newcastle man due in court on terror charges

A man from Newcastle will appear in court later charged with eight terror offences.

Abdulrahman Alcharbati, 31, faces seven counts of disseminating terrorist material and one of eliciting, publishing or communicating information about members of armed forces.

He was arrested in May after an investigation by counter-terror officers and rearrested last week.

Alcharbati, of Westholme Gardens, Newcastle Upon Tyne, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.