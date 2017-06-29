Researchers looking for leg amputees for prosthetics study

Leg amputees are being sought for a university study to improve prosthetics.

The project will use software that can check the distribution of force during everyday activity on prosthetics fitted under the knee.

Giulia Zedda, a PhD student at the University of Dundee, said it could lead to adjustments that will improve the overall comfort of patients.

The study is looking for people with a prosthetic leg fitting under the knee who are able to walk unaided.

Participants will have only one hour of testing, during which they will walk 10 metres at normal speed over the course of the session.

Ms Zedda said: "The prosthetic fitting is one of the most important processes in the treatment of amputees.

"The purpose of this study is to provide more information about how the prosthetic works for the patient in both stationary and moving states.

"The results of this project will provide useful information to clinicians and amputees during prosthetic fitting in clinical practice and for better physiotherapy rehabilitation."