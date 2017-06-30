Manchester atrocity victims Martyn Hett and Megan Hurley to be remembered

The funeral of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett is to be held today.

A service will be held at Stockport Town Hall and screened onto the street outside for people who cannot fit into the venue.

The 29-year-old PR manager, known for his tattoo of Coronation Street stalwart Deirdre Barlow, was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert.

His family said: "The funeral of our inspirational son Martyn Hett will take place from 12 noon at Stockport Town Hall with the service commencing at 12.30pm."

They have invited anybody who wants to attend to "celebrate Martyn's life".

A cremation and wake will be held afterwards for close friends and family.

The family have asked for donations to the Kidscan Children's Cancer Charity, Beechwood Children's Bereavement Service and Beacon Counselling in Mr Hett's memory.

In a statement, they said: "We would like to thank everybody who comes to join us on what will be a very emotional day for all involved with this tragic event."

A funeral service is also due to be held today for 15-year-old Megan Hurley, from Halewood, Merseyside.

Rev Jane Durham, from St Nicholas Church, Halewood, where the funeral will be held, said: "The pain of losing Megan has been deeply felt in our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, as well as all those who are grieving for others affected by the Manchester atrocity."