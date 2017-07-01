Three men held on suspicion of terrorism

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command, assisted by officers from Sussex Police, arrested two men in Essex and a third in East Sussex at around 6pm on Friday.

The men, two aged 28 and one aged 31, are being held in custody at a south London police station.

Police have also executed search warrants at one address in East Sussex, and three addresses in east London.