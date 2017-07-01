facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Three men held on suspicion of terrorism

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Raids were also carried out in London and East Sussex
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command, assisted by officers from Sussex Police, arrested two men in Essex and a third in East Sussex at around 6pm on Friday.

The men, two aged 28 and one aged 31, are being held in custody at a south London police station.

Police have also executed search warrants at one address in East Sussex, and three addresses in east London.