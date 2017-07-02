16-year-old killed as car veers off road and hits pedestrians

Police are hunting the driver of a sports car which ploughed into pedestrians, leaving a 16-year-old girl dead and six others injured.

The convertible is believed to have accidentally veered off the road at a corner and hit seven teenagers on a residential street in Croydon, south London.

Officers have launched a hunt for the driver of the red Audi A3, who fled after the crash on Pixton Way at around 1.30am on Sunday.

A Met Police spokesman said: "At this early stage it is believed the car was travelling at speed before it lost control at a corner and collided with the pedestrians.

"At this time there is nothing to suggest the car was driven deliberately at the group.

"The driver of the car, a man, fled from the scene on foot following the collision. Inquiries are under way to trace and arrest him."

One girl died at the scene while six other injured teenagers were taken to a number of London hospitals.

Detective Sergeant Jose Qureshi said: "While our inquiries continue to trace the driver, I would appeal directly to him and request that he comes forward to speak to police.

"There is evidence to suggest he suffered a head injury during the collision so he may need medical assistance."

London's Air Ambulance, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.