Five-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in London

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in north-west London.

The youngster had been with his mother and sister when he was hit by a Mercedes.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene but was not arrested.

Roads and transport police are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Brent Cross.

Police were called at 12.05pm on Sunday to reports of the incident on Marble Drive.

London Ambulance Service also attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the witness line on 020 8991 9555.