What the papers say

SUNDAY EXPRESS

NO FOREIGN FISHING IN OUR WATERS

British fishermen will have the exclusive rights to a 12-mile zone around the coastline under post-Brexit plans to "take back control of our fishing policy".

THE DOCTOR WON'T SEE YOU NOW...

Family doctors will be able to turn away all but life-or-death patients under a new "traffic light" crisis management scheme to be forced through by Christmas.

CHEERS TO YOU CAMILLA DARLING

Prince Charles is to host a lavish party for 300 guests to celebrate wife Camilla's 70th birthday.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

NO 10 PLOTS BREXIT WALKOUT

Number 10 has told business leaders that Theresa May could storm out of Brexit talks over the "divorce bill", The Sunday Telegraph can reveal.

GREENING DEMANDS AN EXTRA £1BN FOR SCHOOLS

Theresa May has been told to go on a billion-pound spending spree to protect school funding by one of her senior Cabinet ministers, it can be revealed.

IVF CRISIS AS TRUSTS OPT OUT

Thousands of childless families are going without IVF treatment as a result of a shock collapse in NHS provision, figures reveal.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

IT'S A SEE PAGE 7 LOVE ISLAND BLOODBATH

Love Island contestants are facing the axe as bosses plan a "bloodbath" in paradise.

BIG BRO SIMONE WAS A JAILBIRD

Big Brother contestant Simone Reed is a convicted thug who served time behind bars.

TEN STARS FACE AXE FROM ISLE

Love Island's babes and hunks face the axe tonight as bosses prepare to stage a bloodbath.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

TORY CHAOS OVER TUITION FEES 'U-TURN'

Theresa May is ready to consider a dramatic U-turn on university tuition fees to woo young voters back to the Tory Party.

AFTER GLITTER BOOBS...LOOK HOW ELSE BBC IS SPLASHING YOUR CASH

BBC bosses have been accused of spending licence-fee money on a series of "crazed" videos featuring gratuitous sexual references, foul language and crude stunts that can be viewed by young children.

WOMBS FOR MEN

Transgender women who were born male should be given womb transplants so that they can have children, leading NHS doctors have told The Mail On Sunday.

OBSERVER

TOP TORIES REVOLT AGAINST MAY OVER PUBLIC SECTOR CASH

Theresa May was last night facing a chorus of Tory demands for a radical overhaul of state funding for public services as cabinet ministers and senior Conservative MPs backed higher pay for millions of NHS workers, more cash for schools and a "national debate" on student debt.

CORBYN IS NOW SECURE, SAYS WATSON

Jeremy Corbyn is now "completely secure" as Labour leader for years to come and can win a majority by reaching out to traditional working class voters, the party's deputy leader, Tom Watson, says today.

BARRY NORMAN DIES AGED 83: 'A GREAT CRITIC AND LOVELY MAN'

The worlds of film and journalism are mourning Barry Norman, the veteran critic and journalist who became a weekly oracle for British cinemagoers in the era before the internet took off.

SUNDAY PEOPLE

SKINT SPICE

Mel B blew her £38 million fortune during her stormy marriage and has just £961 in her bank account.

£4BN SHIP DEAL SAVES 3,400 JOBS

Work on Britain's next generation of warships is set to begin this month, the defence secretary will say today.

KATIE: I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT KIERAN

Katie Price has opened her heart about her bumpy marriage and admitted she cannot live without hubby Kieran Hayler.

SUNDAY MIRROR

A FINAL GOODBYE

Dying Bradley Lowery snuggles into the strong arms of his best pal Jermain Defoe in a heart-rending goodbye.

IT'S ADAM AND STEVE

Transgender worshippers could be welcomed into the church under their new identity in a move that could eventually pave the way for same-sex religious weddings.

MEL B: I'VE BLOWN £38M

Mel B blew her £38million Spice Girls fortune on an "extravagant" life with husband Stephen Belafonte, a court heard.

SUN ON SUNDAY:

LAMPARD HOUSE USED AS SEX DUNGEON

A luxury home owned by footie legend Frank Lampard has been turned into a sex dungeon by a coke-dealing dominatrix.

ONE SLIP AND I AM DAN FOR

Troubled EastEnders star Danny Dyer has told pals he fears he is "one drama away from getting the axe".

HAM IN HOCK FOR £4BN HIKE

Philip Hammond is being urged to find £4 billion to give public sector workers a wage rise and keep the Tories in power.

SUNDAY TIMES:

ROGUE SAS UNIT ACCUSED OF EXECUTING CIVILIANS

Members of Britain's Special Air Service (SAS) are alleged to have covered up evidence that they killed unarmed Afghan civilians in cold blood and falsified mission reports in a potential war crimes scandal that the government has tried to keep secret.

PARENTS FACE £60 FINES WHEN CHILDREN ARE LATE FOR SCHOOL

Families have been told they face fines if children are repeatedly late for school, with the threat of prosecution for those who do not pay.

CABINET MINISTERS LEAD AUSTERITY REVOLT

Philip Hammond was facing an open revolt over public sector pay last night as cabinet ministers and more than 40 backbenchers called for an end to austerity.