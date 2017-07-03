160 London Bridge attack witnesses seek help from Victim Support

More than 160 traumatised witnesses of the London Bridge terror attack have sought help from a support charity.

They contacted Victim Support in the month after the atrocity on the bridge and in Borough Market on June 3.

Many were seeking emotional support and trauma treatment after witnessing the horrific violence on the Saturday evening, which left eight dead and dozens injured.

All three attackers Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were shot and killed by police at the scene.

Bernadette Keane, Victim Support's London director, said: "We saw a significant number of people contacting us after the attacks, seeking emotional support and trauma treatment because of the terrible scenes they witnessed.

"Borough Market is a huge draw for people at the weekend. If you know the layout of the market, you will appreciate just how many people would have been able to see the attacks unfold.

"There are scores of places to eat and drink with full-length windows looking out onto the market and, as staff and diners bravely wedged doors shut to protect themselves and others from the terrorists, those inside were able to see clearly what was going on as the attackers went about killing and severely injuring innocent people outside."

The charity said people could be affected for weeks or months and is urging anyone else in need of support to get in contact.

Claire Waxman, Victims Commissioner for London, said: "It's important that anyone who witnessed this horrific attack knows that Victim Support is available to them.

"Victims and witnesses can access practical and emotional help, and be signposted to specialist services to help them recover from this traumatic experience. No one should suffer in silence, so it's vital that people know the support is out there to help them cope."

Victim Support offers help to victims of crime or traumatic events, providing counselling and trauma first aid as well as practical assistance such as funeral, financial and travel arrangements.

The charity has helped around 500 people caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It has also seen a 48% rise nationally in the number of people seeking help after suffering hate crime in the days after the attacks.

Anyone in need of support should call Victim Support on 0808 16 89 111.