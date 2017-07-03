Duchess of Cambridge to watch Andy Murray begin Wimbledon title defence

The Duchess of Cambridge will watch Andy Murray begin the defence of his Wimbledon crown - a day after the tennis star revealed he is to become a father again.

Kate will take her place in the royal box on Centre Court to see Murray take on lucky loser Alexander Bublik, ranked 134, who earned his place in the tournament after another player pulled out through injury.

Murray, 30, confirmed on Sunday he and his wife Kim Sears are expecting a second child, telling a press conference: "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

The couple, who married in 2015, already have a daughter - one-year-old Sophia.

Joining Murray on the first day of play is British number one Johanna Konta, a potential Wimbledon title contender who was forced to withdraw from her last tournament in Eastbourne with a spine injury.

She will be third on Number One court to play Su-Wei Hsieh.

Fans without Centre or Number One court tickets still have a chance to see British players in action, with Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson, Aljaz Bedene, Laura Robson and Naomi Broady all set to play.

They will be joined on day one by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Venus Williams, who has been in the headlines after she was involved in a car crash last month which led to the death of a 78-year-old man.

The bookies' favourite, Roger Federer, will play his first match on Tuesday.

Betting firm Coral have Federer winning Wimbledon at 2-1, with Murray lagging behind at 6-1.

They are also offering odds of 500-1 that Murray's second baby will one day lift the trophy.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said he believed early showers forecast on Monday would not affect play on day one.

He said: "We start off in London fairly grey and there could be some spits and spots of rain first thing.

"But I think by the time play gets under way that should be gone."

He said there was a "low risk" of play being interrupted, with warm temperatures of up to 24C (75F) expected.