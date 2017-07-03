Female athletes with higher testosterone levels performed better, study finds

Female athletes with higher levels of testosterone have a "significant competitive advantage" in a number of track and field events, researchers have said.

When compared to those who have lower levels of free testosterone, elite female athletes with higher levels of the male sex hormone performed better in the 400 metres, 400 metre hurdles, 800 metres, hammer throw and pole vault.

Meanwhile, male sprinters showed higher levels of the hormone compared to male athletes from other disciplines.

The authors wrote that testosterone and its chemical derivatives, androgens, have been abused by athletes since the 1950s.

Some women naturally produce excess levels of male hormones - a condition known as hyperandrogenism.

The researchers from Monaco set out to examine serum androgen concentration and athletic performance.

They drew on 2,127 observations of best performances by elite male and female athletes competing in the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in 2011 and 2013.

They then compared these measurements of androgens in the blood of the athletes.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found the type of event did not influence testosterone levels in elite female athletes, but it did in men.

Male sprinters had higher levels of the hormone than did those competing in other events.

Men taking part in throwing events - such as hammer, shotput, javelin - had significantly lower levels of testosterone than men competing in other events.

Meanwhile, compared with women with the lowest levels of free testosterone in their blood, those in the top third performed significantly better in certain events.

Those with the highest levels of testosterone performed 2.73% better in the 400-metre sprint; 2.78% better in the the 400m hurdles; 1.78% better in the 800 metres, 4.53% better in the hammer throw and 2.94% better at the pole vault.

No such pattern was identified in any of the male athletic events observed.

The authors stressed the study is an observational one, meaning no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect.

They said that women may benefit from the boost that testosterone gives to red cell production, which enhances the availability of oxygen in tissues, and to visuospatial abilities.