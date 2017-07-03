Fertility pill from 1960s proving as effective as costly modern treatments

A forgotten fertility pill from the 1960s is as effective at helping women get pregnant as a far more costly modern hormone treatment, research has shown.

Clomiphene citrate, used alongside intra-uterine insemination (IUI), was one of the first drugs licensed for treating infertility.

Over the years, it fell out of fashion, superseded by other treatments such as follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) injections and the growing number of childless couples opting for IVF.

The new research shows that the old drug, taken as a tablet rather than by injection, works just as well FSH at a fraction of the cost.

The findings could potentially alter the cost effectiveness of IUI, which is not usually offered to NHS patients under guidelines from the drug rationing body Nice (National Institute for Care and Health Excellence).

Unlike IVF, which involves fertilising eggs in a laboratory, women undergoing IUI have sperm inserted into their womb.

For the new study conducted in the Netherlands, 369 women having IUI either had their ovaries stimulated by clomiphene or FSH.

The results showed that 31% of the women became viably pregnant after treatment with FSH and 26% after taking clomiphene. There was no statistical difference between the two groups.

Both approaches also presented a statistically equal risk of multiple pregnancy.

Where there was a major difference was in respect of cost. The total cost of administering FSH to a single patient was 200 euros (£175), compared with just five euros (£4.39) for five days of clomiphene treatment.

Lead researcher Dr Noor Danhof, from the AMC Centre for Reproductive Medicine in Amsterdam, who presented the findings at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre) annual meeting in Geneva, said: "We showed that IUI stimulated with FSH is not superior to IUI and clomiphene in terms of ongoing pregnancies, live births and time to pregnancy.

"We also found a comparable low multiple pregnancy rate between IUI-FSH and IUI-CC, and these are now the reasons why we recommend using the least expensive agent. It's also a benefit for patients that clomiphene is administered orally for five days, will FSH is administered by injection."

British experts pointed out that ovary stimulation made up only a small part of the cost of IUI treatment.

Much of the cost was incurred by the need for monitoring and scanning to avoid multiple pregnancies.

On average, an IUI treatment cycle cost around £800, compared with £2,000 for IVF.

Dr Gillian Lockwood, medical director at Midlands Fertility Services, said the new research could help to persuade more couples to try their luck with IUI.

"It may be we could revisit the opportunity for couples to achieve a good chance of pregnancy in a much less invasive and expensive way compared to IVF," she said.