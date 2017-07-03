Mike Ashley's dispute over pub conversation to be analysed by High Court judge

A judge will oversee a High Court dispute later between Newcastle United owner and sportswear firm boss Mike Ashley and a finance expert.

Mr Justice Leggatt is due to start analysing evidence at a High Court hearing in London.

Finance expert Jeffrey Blue has sued Mr Ashley and detail of the case has emerged at preliminary hearings.

Lawyers said the dispute relates to an alleged conversation in a pub.

Mr Blue claims Mr Ashley, who runs Sports Direct, made a promise during a meeting in a London pub called the Horse & Groom, judges have heard.

He said Mr Ashley promised to pay him £15 million if he used his expertise to increase Sports Direct's share price to £8 a share, but only paid £1 million.

Mr Ashley disputes the claim.