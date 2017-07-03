NHS trust 'failed' to comply with law after giving DeepMind patient data

An NHS trust "failed" to comply with data protection law when it provided data on 1.6 million patients to DeepMind, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has ruled.

DeepMind, which is owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google, accessed the patient information from the Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust as part of a test for an app that can alert doctors to patients who are at risk from kidney injuries.

Following an investigation, the ICO said the Royal Free did not comply with the Data Protection Act when it provided the information.

The ICO said it identified "a number of shortcomings" in how the data was handled, including that patients were not adequately informed their data would be used as part of the test.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: "There's no doubt the huge potential that creative use of data could have on patient care and clinical improvements, but the price of innovation does not need to be the erosion of fundamental privacy rights.

"Our investigation found a number of shortcomings in the way patient records were shared for this trial.

"Patients would not have reasonably expected their information to have been used in this way and the trust could and should have been far more transparent with patients as to what was happening.

"We've asked the trust to commit to making changes that will address those shortcomings and their co-operation is welcome.

"The Data Protection Act is not a barrier to innovation but it does need to be considered wherever people's data is being used."

DeepMind received the data to test a smartphone app called Streams, which is for the use of healthcare professionals and can identify patients who are at risk from acute kidney injuries (AKI) and alert doctors.

AKI is sudden damage to the kidneys that causes them to not work properly. It is estimated to affect up to 18% of people admitted to hospital.

In a statement the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust said: "We passionately believe in the power of technology to improve care for patients and that has always been the driving force for our Streams app.

" We are pleased that the information commissioner supports this approach and has allowed us to continue using the app which is helping us to get the fastest treatment to our most vulnerable patients, potentially saving lives.

"We have co-operated fully with the ICO's investigation which began in May 2016 and it is helpful to receive some guidance on the issue about how patient information can be processed to test new technology.

"We also welcome the decision of the Department of Health to publish updated guidance for the wider NHS in the near future.

"We accept the ICO's findings and have already made good progress to address the areas where they have concerns.

"For example, we are now doing much more to keep our patients informed about how their data is used.

"We would like to reassure patients that their information has been in our control at all times and has never been used for anything other than delivering patient care or ensuring their safety.

"We look forward to working with the ICO to ensure that other hospitals can benefit from the lessons we have learnt."

A statement from DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman and Dominic King, DeepMind Health's clinical lead said: " We welcome the ICO's determination in this case.

"We are grateful the ICO's undertaking recognised that the Royal Free has stayed in control of all patient data, with DeepMind acting on the Trust's instructions throughout.

"We're proud that, within a few weeks of Streams being deployed at the Royal Free, nurses said that it was saving them up to two hours each day, and we've already heard examples of patients with serious conditions being seen more quickly thanks to the instant alerts.

"Although today's findings are about the Royal Free, we need to reflect on our own actions too.

"In our determination to achieve quick impact when this work started in 2015, we underestimated the complexity of the NHS and of the rules around patient data, as well as the potential fears about a well-known tech company working in health.

"We were almost exclusively focused on building tools that nurses and doctors wanted, and thought of our work as technology for clinicians rather than something that needed to be accountable to and shaped by patients, the public and the NHS as a whole.

"We got that wrong, and we need to do better.

"Since then, we've worked hard on major improvements to our transparency, oversight and engagement."