Hunt 'giving urgent attention' to falling number of GPs

Jeremy Hunt says he is giving urgent attention to the falling number of GPs, amid an increase in the number retiring early.

The Health Secretary sought to reassure MPs after hearing concerns from Labour former minister Derek Twigg.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Twigg told Mr Hunt: " The latest NHS indicator published by the House of Commons Library last week says the number of GPs in the past 12 months is estimated to have fallen - and again it's expected to have fallen by March 2017.

"Why is that?"

Mr Hunt replied: " What we have had is a big increase in the number of medical students due to go in to general practice, but we've also had an increase in the number of GPs retiring early - that is a problem we are urgently addressing."

Shadow health minister Julie Cooper argued the morale of GPs was "at an all time low".

She said: "I spoke to one GP last week who told me that because he's been unable to recruit help, he has only been able to take one week's leave in three years, this is clearly not sustainable.

"The morale of GPs is at an all time low, the number of GPs continues to fall, surgeries are closing and patients are finding it harder and harder to get an appointment.

"The Secretary of State has promised an extra 5,000 GPs by 2020 but given that it takes 10 years to train a GP can he tell the House how exactly he is going to deliver on this promise?"

Health minister Steve Brine replied: "The GP Forward View (is) a landmark document published in April last year, as she knows, sets out an extra investment which people in general practice have been calling for for years of £2.5 billion a year for general practice services, that means investment is rising.

"Now the good news is that more people, as the Secretary of State said, are coming into general practice and we want to continue to encourage that, but of course we also have to take action to prevent the early retirements and to bring people back to general practice and we are indeed doing that."