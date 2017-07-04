facebook icon twitter icon
NHS crying out for funding, TUC says after research on voter priorities

Most people, including Conservative supporters, believe the NHS is getting worse - proving that the service is "crying out" for more funding, a report says.

Frances O'Grady called on Westminster to listen to voters regarding the NHS.
Research by the TUC found that the health service was the number one issue at the General Election for Labour, Lib Dem, SNP and Green voters - and in the top three for Conservatives.

The poll of 3,100 voters found that almost three out of four people believed the NHS was getting worse, including 61% of Conservatives.

Campaigners will stage events at hospitals across the country today to mark the 69th birthday of the NHS.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The NHS is issue number one for voters. This message should be a wake-up call for Westminster.

"On its 69th birthday, our health service is crying out for funding, while brave NHS workers badly need a pay rise.

"It's time for ministers to listen to voters and stump up the cash our health service needs."