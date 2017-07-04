NHS crying out for funding, TUC says after research on voter priorities

Most people, including Conservative supporters, believe the NHS is getting worse - proving that the service is "crying out" for more funding, a report says.

Research by the TUC found that the health service was the number one issue at the General Election for Labour, Lib Dem, SNP and Green voters - and in the top three for Conservatives.

The poll of 3,100 voters found that almost three out of four people believed the NHS was getting worse, including 61% of Conservatives.

Campaigners will stage events at hospitals across the country today to mark the 69th birthday of the NHS.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The NHS is issue number one for voters. This message should be a wake-up call for Westminster.

"On its 69th birthday, our health service is crying out for funding, while brave NHS workers badly need a pay rise.

"It's time for ministers to listen to voters and stump up the cash our health service needs."