Organ donation rules in England could follow Wales and Scotland

Organ donation rules in England could change if a new system where people opt out of becoming donors is successful in Scotland and Wales, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Mr Hunt told MPs there was "a lot of sympathy" in Government towards a "soft opt-out system", where people are deemed to have given consent to donate their organs for transplant unless they actively choose not to.

The Scottish Government recently announced it would bring forward new laws for a soft opt-out system to drive up donation rates, and a similar system has been in place in Wales since 2015.

SNP MP Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) raised the issue during health questions in the Commons, saying: "With the Scottish Government now committing to a soft opt-out system for organ donation - a system implemented in Wales in 2015 - is it not time the UK Government followed the Welsh and Scottish Government's lead and introduced a similar system south of the border?"

Mr Hunt said: "I think there is a lot of merit in the opt-out system that has been developed for some time in Wales and is now happening in Scotland.

"We are looking very closely at the evidence, but we do have a lot of sympathy.

"If it does lead to an increase in organ donations then it is certainly something we want to pursue here."

Record numbers of organ transplants took place in 2015/16, but the UK still has one of the lowest consent rates for donation in Europe.

At present, people must "opt in" to become donors in England and Northern Ireland by signing up to the organ donors register.