Plans to axe free lunches for infant school children shelved

Plans to axe free lunches for infant school children have been shelved, the schools minister has said.

Nick Gibb said the Government would "retain the existing provision" after being pressed by shadow education secretary Angela Rayner on the Conservative proposals to scrap the lunches and instead offer a free breakfast for all primary school pupils.

He told MPs in the Commons: "We have listened very carefully to the views of the sector on the proposal to remove infant free school meals and we have decided that it is right to retain the existing provision.

"Universal infant free school meals ensure that children receive a nutritious meal during the day - it saves hard working families hundreds of pounds a year and it boosts educational achievement, especially amongst children from the most disadvantaged backgrounds."

During the campaign, the Tories said evidence showed a free school breakfast is as effective at helping children learn as a hot meal at lunch and can be delivered at a 10th of the cost, at around £60 million a year.

However, the move promoted criticism from school leaders who warned that hundreds of millions of pounds pumped into funding the free dinners would be wasted, while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said the plans were "misguided".

The Tories cast doubt this week on whether they would continue with the manifesto pledge in an answer to a parliamentary written question, in which education minister Robert Goodwill said the Government was "reflecting on our programmes in relation to school meals".

Labour's Wes Streeting (Ilford North), who submitted the question, said he was "really disappointed" that the Government appeared to be "stalling" on the promise for free breakfasts.

Mr Streeting, a former president of the National Union of Students, said he believed free school lunches were "enormously beneficial in terms of tackling childhood obesity and promoting healthy eating amongst young people".

But he said there was evidence that primary school breakfast provision had both "health and educational benefits".

He told the Press Association on Monday: "I think it's genuinely disappointing that one of the few glimmers of light and hope in the Conservative manifesto is now up for reconsideration."