Ex-Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly to be sentenced for punching woman

A former cast member of the reality show Geordie Shore will be sentenced on Wednesday for punching a woman on a night out after getting jealous over an ex-boyfriend.

Chantelle Connelly, 27, had denied grievous bodily harm on the 22-year-old she had been talking to in a Newcastle bar in October, but she was convicted by magistrates after a trial.

The TV personality and the woman were introduced in the VIP area of a bar called Bijoux and were part of a larger group who were dancing and chatting.

But the mood changed when they moved to a different bar and Connelly "got jealous" about an ex-boyfriend, and repeatedly asked if she had been with him, Newcastle Magistrates' Court was told.

The group split and the woman and friends headed to Powerhouse nightclub, but Connelly caught up with them outside and, after grabbing her phone to check her Facebook, she launched an attack.

The victim suffered a cut to the mouth and fractured her wrist when she fell, the court heard.

Connelly, who is no longer part of the TV show, denied any part in the attack, saying she was not in the alley where it took place.