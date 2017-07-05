Man arrested at Heathrow Airport charged with terror offences

A man arrested at Heathrow Airport will appear in court later charged with attending a place used for terrorist training

Tadesse Kersmo was held at the airport on January 4 over an alleged offence under the Terrorism Act.

Scotland Yard said the 51-year-old, from north London, is charged with one count of attendance at a place used for terrorist training.

He also faces eight counts of possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Kersmo will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.