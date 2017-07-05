Women who are single mothers by choice 'have strong social networks'

Children of women who choose to be single mothers grow up just as well adjusted as those from normal two-parent families, a study has found.

One of the reasons might be the fact that "by choice" single mothers tended to have unusually strong social support networks, said Dutch researchers.

Lead investigator Mathilde Brewaeys, from the Centre of Expertise on Gender Dysphoria at the VU University Medical Centre, Amsterdam, said: "Children in both family types are doing well in terms of their well-being.

"Single-mothers-by-choice and their children benefit from a good social support network, and this should be emphasised in the counselling of women who want to have and raise a child without a partner."

Sperm donor fertility treatment is becoming an increasingly popular procedure for single women who wish to become pregnant without a partner, said the team.

Some experts have raised concerns about the well-being and development of children who have never had a father.

"The assumption that growing up in a family without a father is not good for the child is based mainly on research into children whose parents are divorced and who thus have experienced parental conflict," said Ms Brewaeys.

"However, it seems likely that any negative influence on child development depends more on a troubled parent-child relationship and not on the absence of a father.

"Single-mothers-by-choice knowingly make the decision to raise their child alone, in contrast to unintended single mothers.

"Little research has been done on the specific features of these single-mothers-by-choice families and whether there are differences between them and heterosexual two-parent families in terms of parent-child relationship, parental social support and well-being of the children."

The study compared children aged 1.5 to six years in 69 single single mother-by-choice households and 59 families with two heterosexual parents.

No significant differences were seen between the two types of family in terms of emotional difficulties or parental stress.

Both groups of children were equally likely to experience mental health or developmental problems.

Single mothers-by-choice both sought and received higher levels of social support than mothers from two parent families, the research showed.

The findings were presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology's annual meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Social support could be provided by family members, friends, neighbours or professionals such as teachers and doctors, said Ms Brewaeys.

TV programmes and articles about child rearing also offered a form of social support.

Ms Brewaeys added: "A strong social network is of crucial importance, so I would recommend that all women considering single motherhood by choice make sure of a strong social network, brothers, sisters, parents, friends of neighbours.

"And to never be afraid to ask for help."