Audi convertible used by Diana fails to sell at auction

A dark green convertible Audi used by Diana, Princess of Wales has failed to sell at auction.

The A4 Cabriolet 2.3E, which was loaned to Diana for personal use as a family car in 1994, had an estimate of £60,000 to £80,000.

Bidding started at £50,000 but the auction house placed a bid of £58,000 on behalf of the vendor after bidding failed to reach the lower end of the estimate.

Diana used the car to ferry Princes William and Harry around during the summer months that year.

Luke MacDonald, a director at Cheffins auction house in Cambridge, said the car was provided to Diana by Dovercourt Audi, the main dealership in London.

"They in effect loan it to the royals because it promotes their motor cars which is fantastic," he said. "She owned this, or drove it, at a time soon after she was divorced so she was photographed in it an awful lot at the time.

"There was a huge paparazzi focus on her at that point and so we do see this particular motor car of hers, because she drove several over the time, being one of the ones that's most iconic."

It travelled around 4,000 miles with Diana until it was returned to Dovercourt Audi in July 1994 and has had several owners since.

It has only 21,858 miles on the clock and has the number plate L449 TRP.

The car is finished in metallic Gomera green paintwork and has its original light beige hide interior.

It has automatic transmission, an electric hood and windows, sports steering wheel and walnut dashboard.