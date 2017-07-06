Viking Cruises founder and estranged wife hug after reaching divorce settlement

The Norwegian businessman who launched Viking Cruises and his estranged wife hugged after reaching a settlement six days into a London divorce court cash battle.

Torstein Hagen had been scheduled to give evidence to a judge at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Wednesday.

But lawyers told Mrs Justice Roberts that an agreement had been reached.

Mrs Justice Roberts began analysing the dispute last week and has heard evidence from Mr Hagen's estranged wife Ellen-Karine Hagen.

She heard that the estranged couple, who are both aged in their 70s, had run up the best part of £10 million in lawyers' bills between them fighting over money.

The judge had analysed evidence at a private hearing, but she said Mr and Mrs Hagen could be named and some detail reported.

She was told that Mrs Hagen wanted half her husband's fortune.

The judge said neither the amount Mrs Hagen said her husband was worth, nor the amount Mr Hagen said he was worth, could be revealed.

But she said a ''very substantial'' amount of money was at stake.

Lawyers said detail of the settlement would not be revealed.

Mrs Justice Roberts heard that the couple had shared a home in Wimbledon, south-west London.