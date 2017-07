A lottery player from Ireland has won a EuroMillions jackpot of almost 29 million euro (£25.6 million).

The winning main EuroMillions numbers in Friday's draw were 11, 20, 35, 37 and 45.

The Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 06.

Camelot said there is an estimated £14 million jacket on Tuesday.

There was no winner of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 25, 37, 22, 31 and the Thunderball number was 10.