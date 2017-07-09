Murder probe after man shot in disturbance near play area dies in hospital

A murder investigation is under way after a man shot during a large-scale disturbance near a children's play area died in hospital.

The 23-year-old was one of six people injured in the incident in Castlemilk, Glasgow, in which two men were shot.

A 25-year-old man remains in serious condition in hospital while the other four men have been discharged.

Officers were called to the scene at Ballantay Terrace at around 8pm on July 8 following an incident involving two groups of men.

Police said the six men sustained injuries consistent with a variety of weapons.

The 23-year-old man died on Sunday evening at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "It is vital that we trace everyone involved in this incident ."

He added: "We will have extra patrols in the area for the foreseeable future and we would encourage the public to come forward and speak to these officers with any information they have or indeed any concerns they have."

The other attacks are being treated as attempted murder and serious assaults.

Earlier Mr Fergus told the BBC: "We're working on the hypothesis this may well just be a localised feud amongst families, we don't know at this stage, this is what we're attempting to piece together."

He said that two men " received injuries consistent with gunshot wounds".

Police do not believe the incident is linked to any others in the Glasgow area over the last few months or any ongoing police investigations, and said there is nothing to suggest the incident was racially motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Helen Street Police Station on telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3874 of July 8.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.