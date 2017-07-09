Three dead after five-car pile-up in Cornwall

Three people have died and nine are injured following a crash between five cars in Cornwall.

A woman and a child from one car sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene on the A38, close to Landrake, near Saltash.

A second child in that car suffered potentially serious head injuries and was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A male pedestrian also sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Six more people were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with injuries which are not believed to be serious and two others were treated at the scene by ambulance crews.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 11.15am following the collision on the road between Tideford and Landrake.

"The A38 remains closed in both directions at Trerulefoot and St Germans while officers carry out an examination of the scene and the vehicles are recovered," a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.

"The road is expected to remain shut for some time so police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being. Diversions are in place via the A388."