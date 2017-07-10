facebook icon twitter icon
Body found in search for 12-year-old boy in River Trent

A body has been found after a 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the River Trent in Nottingham.

Police said ambulance and fire service crews were called to Beeston Marina at about 6pm on Monday.
Specialist boat rescue crews were called to search a stretch of the river near Beeston Marina at about 6pm on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "We were called to reports that a boy had gone into the River Trent off Riverside Road.

"Fire and ambulance crews were also on scene and specialist search teams launched a major search operation, but sadly at around 10pm a body was found in the water.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this time."