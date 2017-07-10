Court hearing under way in new phase of legal battle over baby Charlie

Charlie Gard's parents have renewed a legal fight to take their terminally ill baby son to the United States for treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, want 11-month-old Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial in America.

A judge has begun overseeing the latest round of litigation at a High Court hearing in London.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, have said therapy proposed by a doctor in America is experimental and would not help.

They say life-support treatment should stop.

Charlie's parents had asked European court judges in Strasbourg, France, to consider their claims after losing battles in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London.

But Strasbourg judges have refused to intervene.

The couple want a High Court judge to take a fresh look at the case.

Mr Justice Francis is overseeing a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.