Harry to hear about HIV/Aids fight on visits to university and charity

Prince Harry will hear about efforts to tackle HIV and Aids on a visit to a university and at a discussion group of his Africa-based charity.

At the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, he will see a demonstration of a HIV self-testing kit which is being trialled in Malawi, where women are given the tests at antenatal clinics to pass on to their husbands.

He will also hear about Peek, an organisation that seeks to improve access to eyecare, and its screening programme in schools in Botswana that uses an app that teachers can use to test children's eyesight.

While at the university, the Prince will be told of a trial in Zambia that aims to tackle the stigma around HIV by using a new approach to test and treat communities.

Harry has been outspoken on the fight against HIV and co-founded the charity Sentebale - meaning "forget me not" - with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to improve prospects for the thousands of children and young people affected by HIV/Aids in the landlocked African country.

The Prince will visit Sentebale and join a roundtable discussion, where three of the charity's youth advocates from Lesotho and Botswana will talk about the challenges face by those with HIV in southern Africa.

As of December last year, Sentebale had delivered adolescent-friendly HIV testing and counselling services to more than 21,000 people, and there are plans to expand into four or five sub-Saharan African countries by 2020.

Harry first visited Lesotho 12 years ago, shadowed by broadcaster Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Prince for the documentary.