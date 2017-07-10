MPs to stage emergency debate on contaminated blood scandal

MPs are to hold an emergency debate on the contaminated blood scandal amid growing pressure on the Government to establish a "Hillsborough-style" public inquiry.

Commons Speaker John Bercow granted the debate after a request from Labour's Diana Johnson, who said ministers had failed to consider evidence of criminal activity.

It came after the leaders of six political parties signed a letter calling for a public inquiry into the scandal, which Ms Johnson said had claimed the lives of 2,400 people.

Ms Johnson's call was supported by a number of Conservative MPs, including former ministers Sir Peter Bottomley and Sir Desmond Swayne, who stood up to indicate their support for the debate.

Former minister Ms Johnson called the contaminated blood scandal "the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS".

The UK imported supplies of the clotting agent Factor VIII from the US, some of which turned out to be infected - and much of the plasma used to make the product came from donors like prison inmates in the US, who sold their blood.

A joint letter from the six opposition leaders at Westminster said a fresh probe should look into allegations of a cover-up and claims that patients were not told of the risks, even after the dangers became clear.

The letter is signed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and, significantly, the DUP's leader at Westminster Nigel Dodds - whose MPs the Prime Minister relies on to prop up her minority government.

Ms Johnson said: "The letter of July 7 raises the prospect that if the matter of a public inquiry were to be put to a vote in this House, it would command the support of the majority of Members of Parliament.

"For all the reasons I have outlined, I believe that we now need an emergency debate and for the Government to do the right thing and secure justice for those affected in this scandal, including justice for the 2,400 people who have already died."

Ms Johnson said evidence compiled by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, which he outlined to Parliament in his last speech as an MP, pointed to "extremely serious allegations amounting to criminal conduct on the part of individuals involved in the contaminated blood scandal".

Mr Burnham has said he will present this evidence to police if the Government does not commit to a public inquiry before Parliament's summer recess next week, Ms Johnson added.

Despite assurances from previous ministers, Ms Johnson said she had heard nothing about a new public inquiry, adding that recent newspaper reports had also thrown up fresh questions about the conduct of officials.

Theresa May has also failed to adequately answer questions about the scandal and the need for a public inquiry in the Commons, Ms Johnson said.

MPs can apply for emergency debates under the rules of Standing Order Number 24.

The debate will be held on Tuesday as the first item of public business.