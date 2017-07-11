British man killed while fighting against Islamic State in Syria

A British man has died while fighting against the Islamic State in Syria, a Kurdish military force has said.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) said 22-year-old Luke Rutter, from Birkenhead, had died in the city of Raqqa on July 5.

A video of a "final message" from Mr Rutter, also known as Soro Zinar, was posted on the force's Facebook page.

In the video, Mr Rutter apologised for lying to his loved ones about going to fight.

He said: "I lied to people I care about to come here. I said that I was going somewhere else, I didn't.

"I apologise massively for that.

"Apart from that I don't regret my decision and I hope that you respect it."

He said h e had learnt basic soldiering skills and the Kurdish language at the YPG academy.

He added: "My reasons for joining the YPG I think are like everyone else's.

"I think the YPG, they stand for the best opportunity for peace that this region might have."

A statement on the YPG's Facebook page said: "Comrade Soro travelled to Rojava in March and joined the YPG to fight the fascist and reactionary Daesh (ISIS) gangs in Raqqa.

"He was martyred on 5 July 2017 after battling bravely in the terrorist group's so-called capital. The people of Rojava will not forget his sacrifice."

Mr Rutter is believed to be the fourth British man to die fighting IS with the Kurds in Syria.

Former chef Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, shot himself to avoid falling captive to IS last December.

Dean Evans, 22, a dairy farmer from Reading, Berkshire, died in the city of Manbij in July last year and former Royal Marine Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, 25, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died in the northern village of Tel Khuzela in March 2015.

The YPG said two Americans, Robert Grodt, 28, and Nicholas Alan Warden, 29, had also died while fighting in Raqqa last week.

Video messages from both of them were posted on the force's Facebook page.