'Leeway' to invest more in services, Tory MP and NHS doctor Daniel Poulter says

There is "leeway" to invest " a little bit more" in "very important" public services, a Tory backbencher has argued.

Dr Daniel Poulter urged his party to look again at the issue as he told MPs public services were "under real pressure" at the moment

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who works part time as an NHS hospital doctor, made his case during a Westminster Hall debate on balancing the public finances, brought by former Tory chief whip Mark Harper.

Making an intervention during Mr Harper's speech, Dr Poulter, a former health minister, said: "He's right to highlight the importance of jobs, growth and apprenticeships and things that should be at the forefront of any general election debate in any normal time.

"But would he also agree with me that public services are under real pressure at the moment and I think we have to recognise that and I speak as someone who works in those public services and I see that in my working life there.

"And according to the latest forecast, the target, a structural deficit of less than 2% of national income in 2020/21 would be comfortably met by sticking to the current tax and spending plans, so there is (about) £25 billion pounds worth of leeway to invest a little bit more in those very important public services whilst at the time paying down the deficit in a responsible manner."

Labour has sought to keep up the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May over public sector pay, urging Tory MPs to support the lifting of the 1% cap.

Education Secretary Justine Greening confirmed teachers faced another year of pay restraint, prompting fresh warnings from unions of a classroom staffing crisis with more leaving the profession.

The announcement came amid growing unease among Tory MPs at the impact the continued cap, effectively a real-terms pay cut, is having on the public sector, a mood Labour is keen to exploit.