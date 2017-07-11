William to attend air display for Battle of Britain Memorial Flight anniversary

The Duke of Cambridge will attend an air display to mark the 60th anniversary of a flight formed to honour the iconic planes involved in the Battle of Britain.

William will join veterans who flew and worked on RAF aircraft during the Second World War in front of historic planes, including Spitfires, at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

The Duke is patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), which was formed on July 11 1957 by Group Captain Peter Thompson, a former Battle of Britain Hurricane pilot.

He set about collecting and preserving examples of the main aircraft involved in the conflict to honour the RAF's defence of the UK against German attacks at the end of 1940, having realised many were falling out of service.

Group Captain Thompson began the flight with a Hurricane and three photo reconnaissance Spitfires.

The BBMF now has 12 historic aircraft, including a Lancaster, a Dakota, six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, and two Chipmunks, which are used for training.

It has displayed at or flown past thousands of events as a living tribute to those who have served in the RAF.

William, who completed his service with the RAF Search and Rescue Force at RAF Valley, Anglesey, is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coninsgby, where he will attend a reception and air display today.

He will join veterans in front of the BBMF's aircraft for a group photo on the airfield.