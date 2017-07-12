Ambulance trust accused of compromising patient safety to hit response targets

Patient safety is being compromised by an ambulance trust's focus on hitting response targets, a paramedic has warned.

East of England Ambulance Trust has been accused of sending rapid response vehicles (RRVs) to 999 calls to hit targets, when the patient needs an ambulance for transport to hospital.

This means patients sometimes wait for hours for an ambulance to reach them.

The paramedic, speaking to the Health Service Journal (HSJ) on condition of anonymity, said: "The trust has become so fixated with hitting the target by sending out RRVs to stop the clock. Care, patient safety and dignity are really being badly compromised.

"Everyone has horror stories. It's as bad as I can ever remember."

The paramedic said "elderly, frail patients" were sometimes left "lying on the ground waiting up to two or three hours, for an ambulance to turn up".

They added: "Often they're in pain, maybe with a broken hip. When it's in the winter, it's often in cold, frosty conditions. Sometimes they are laying on a limb, and who knows what damage is being done as a result."

Former health minister Norman Lamb said the trust was "at risk of chasing a target, rather than improving patient care", which was "perverse in the extreme".

He said the trust appears to be behaving "contrary to what other ambulance trusts in the country are doing", adding: "It's just a completely ludicrous state of affairs."

Trust figures, obtained by Unison and seen by HSJ, show a rise in the proportion of RRVs being sent to calls, from 29% in March last year to 36% in the same month this year.

In April 2017, it was 42%.

Unison East of England ambulance branch secretary Fraer Stevenson said the figures supported concerns raised by "increasing numbers of staff (that the trust is) focusing on RRVs in order to hit targets".

She added: "We saw this in 2012-13 and it's really disappointing to see us returning to the same operating model.

"At a time when nationally it appears other ambulance trusts are moving away from and reducing their RRVs, our trust appears to be doing the opposite."

In a statement to HSJ, the trust said: "The trust does not put targets before safety, rather it prioritises its response to the sickest patients.

"In addition, the trust has been reducing the rapid response vehicle hours it has been deploying since December 2016.

"The trust continually monitors patient safety, responses to patients and any delays in getting patients to hospital.

"These form the basis of discussions around investing in additional ambulance capacity, something which is regularly discussed at board meetings."