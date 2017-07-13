108,000 health insurance policies affected after Bupa data 'copied and removed'

A Bupa employee "inappropriately copied and removed" some customer data from the company, the private healthcare firm has said.

In an online statement, the managing director of the healthcare firm's global division said around 108,000 international health insurance policies had been affected, but none of the data compromised was financial or medical.

Sheldon Kenton said Bupa was now contacting affected customers - those whose policy numbers begin with 'BI'.

The data taken includes dates of birth and some contact administrative details including Bupa insurance membership numbers, the private healthcare firm said.

"Protecting the information we hold about our customers is an absolute priority and I would like to assure customers that we are treating this seriously and taking steps to address the situation," Mr Kenton said.

"This was not a cyber attack or external data breach, but a deliberate act by an employee. We have introduced additional security measures and increased our customer identity checks.

"A thorough investigation is under way and we have informed the FCA and Bupa's other UK regulators. The employee responsible has been dismissed and we are taking appropriate legal action."

Cyber security expert Mark James, from IT firm ESET, said customers should now look out for scam emails based on the details taken.

"When we receive spam emails we have to make a decision on its validity when it states 'Dear Sir' or 'Dear valued customer' then we often won't give it the time of day but if that data is specific to the company then our attention is drawn and we are more than likely to be a victim as a result," he said.

"If you are contacted by phone or email then double check with the sending organisation before further communication is made.

"They are fully aware of the problems these breaches cause and seem to be doing all the right things like notifying the affected parties and providing as much info as possible via a web page and video."