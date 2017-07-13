Andrea Leadsom hits out at 'revolving door' culture amid ex-NHS chief concerns

Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has criticised the "revolving door" culture which sees failing bosses moving on to new jobs, amid concerns over a former NHS chief executive.

Labour's Diana Johnson said she understood Phil Morley has set up a consultancy firm to " offer his services to the NHS" following his retirement.

MPs heard Hull Royal Infirmary was in a "terrible state" when Mr Morley left his role as chief executive.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, in Essex, was also in special measures when he announced his retirement, having also been chief executive, earlier this year.

Commons Leader Ms Leadsom voiced concern at Mr Morley's case, telling Ms Johnson: "You raise what sounds like an extremely concerning issue regarding one individual, but also that bigger issue around the fact there is a sort of revolving door of people who failed in one job and who move on to another one - very often at significant expense to the taxpayer.

"You will be aware there have been a number of Public Accounts Committee reports in to exactly this issue.

"You may well want to raise it yourself through a Westminster Hall debate."

Ms Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North) had told the Commons: "The previous chief executive at Hull Royal Infirmary left having put the hospital in a terrible state.

"He then moved on to another hospital, which subsequently has moved in to special measures.

"During this time he was being investigated by NHS Protect, the anti-fraud body of the NHS.

"I understand now he has retired and set up a consultancy to offer his services to the NHS.

"I wondered whether we could have a debate on the revolving door of failed NHS managers and their role in the NHS?"

Tory MP Philip Davies (Shipley) was among those who agreed with Ms Johnson and could be heard saying "quite right" after she finished her remarks.