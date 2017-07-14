Pair killed in light aircraft crash

Two men have died in a light aircraft crash in Wiltshire.

The incident happened in a field in Brimslade, Marlborough, on Thursday night.

Wiltshire Police said officers received reports of the crash at 6.30pm.

A force spokeswoman said: "Two men were confirmed deceased at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch are leading the investigation into the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those involved in this incident at this difficult time."