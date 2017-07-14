School leaders concerned over number of pupils self-harming and suffering stress

Almost half of school leaders have seen an increase in pupils self-harming, a poll suggests.

Schools are also seeing more children suffering from stress, anxiety or panic attacks, according to a survey by The Key.

Some of the more than 1,000 school leaders polled reported increases in cases of depression, eating disorders or substance abuse.

Overall, 45% of those questioned said they had noticed a rise in incidents of self-harm among pupils over the last two years, while 79% had seen a hike in stress, anxiety and panic attacks.

Around one in eight (13%) said they had seen an increase in pupils dealing with drug or alcohol problems, while three in five (60%) reported a rise in pupils suffering with depression.

In addition, 75% said they were seeing more cases where pupils have a fear of academic failure, and 48% said they had noticed an increase in youngsters with a fear of the future.

Around a third (35%) said they had seen a rise in eating disorders among students over the last two years.

Fergal Roche, chief executive of The Key, which provides leadership and management support to schools, said: "With worry over safeguarding issues growing and many schools feeling the pressure, it is critical that school leaders have the dedicated time they need to focus on supporting their pupils."

Theresa May said last month that t eachers who have been given special training to deal with pupils' mental health problems will make a ''real difference to children's lives''.

School workers have been receiving the training as part of the Prime Minister's drive to tackle the ''burning injustices'' in society.

Over the next three years some 3,000 people, covering every secondary school in England, will receive advice on how to deal with issues such as depression and anxiety, suicide and psychosis, self-harm and eating disorders.

The programme, announced in January, is backed by £200,000 in Government funding and will be extended to primary schools by 2022.

:: The Key's online poll questioned 1,182 primary and secondary school leaders in February.