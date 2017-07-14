Teenager who took loaded shotgun to school to be sentenced

A 15-year-old boy who took a loaded shotgun to a school with intent to endanger life will be sentenced by a Crown Court judge today.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, also smuggled 200 rounds of ammunition, a lock-knife and a mask into a secondary school in north Warwickshire last month.

A previous hearing at Leamington Spa Youth Court, at which the boy entered guilty pleas, was told he dialled 999 following "a change of heart" about harming others.

As well as pleading guilty to having the double-barrelled shotgun, the youth admitted possessing 200 cartridges with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife on school premises.

During the 999 call, the previous hearing was told, the boy informed a call-handler he had mental health problems, had been thinking of harming others, and was feeling low and suicidal.

The teenager, who is on bail, will be sentenced at Warwickshire Justice Centre by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC.