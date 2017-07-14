University of Dundee to join India researchers in diabetes care project

Health experts in Scotland and India are to join forces to combat diabetes after the University of Dundee was awarded a £7 million grant to combat the condition.

It received the funding from the National Institute for Health Research's global health programme and will provide improved care for diabetics twinned with a clinical network of diabetes care in India.

Diabetes will be compared to improve health and reduce inequalities in both countries.

The Dundee project is one of 33 research units and groups sharing more than £120 million of funding for global health research by the Department of Health.

Professor Colin Palmer, chairman of pharmacogenomics at the University of Dundee, said: "Diabetes is a major problem in India with one in 12 people affected, amounting to 69 million individuals currently, which is more than the entire UK population.

"With increasing economic development and lifestyle changes, those numbers are rapidly increasing.

"Yet current knowledge on how diabetes develops, how patients respond to medications and the causes of medical complications that arise are largely derived from studies on white European ancestry populations.

"This is despite the fact that diabetes in Europeans is very different to diabetes in south Asians."

Prof Palmer and his colleagues in Dundee will work with a team in India and examine telemedicine for diabetes screening in rural communities and deprived urban areas of Chennai.

He said: "We need to understand more about diabetes in different populations.

"There is an urgent need for a large in-depth study of the specific causes and consequences of diabetes in India in order to identify different sub-types of diabetes that exist in India and understand how best to manage each sub-type."

The research hopes to improve the health of patients in low and middle-income countries.

UK Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy said: "This funding allows our universities to strengthen their research and expertise as a leader in global health research.

"The UK will continue to be at the forefront of health knowledge and it is only right that we support developing nations as they improve care for patients and public."