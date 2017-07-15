Extremists could see stiffer sentences under new challenging plans

Extremists whose punishments are deemed too soft could see them made more severe under a widening of the regime for challenging sentences.

Ministers confirmed plans to add a host of terror-related offences to the scheme, which allows victims and members of the public to query penalties handed down by courts.

The move means crimes including encouraging terrorism, sharing terrorist propaganda and belonging to banned organisations will now be covered by the programme.

Under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, anyone c an ask the Attorney General to examine sentences they believe to be very low or unduly lenient.

Cases are reviewed and can be sent to the Court of Appeal, which will then determine whether the sentence should stay the same, or be increased.

The most serious terror offences are already covered, but from next month sentences for 19 offences under anti-terrorism legislation will become eligible for review.

The added crimes include supporting proscribed organisations, encouraging terrorism or failing to disclose information about a terrorist attack.

Calls for the ULS scheme to be extended emerged last year after the cleric Anjem Choudary was jailed for five-and-a-half years after he was convicted of inviting support for Islamic State.

The new measure, which was first announced last year, will be formally introduced in a statutory instrument on Monday, before taking effect on August 8.

Any sentences on or after that date will be subject to the scheme, but it will not be applied retrospectively to previous cases.

Justice Minister Dominic Raab said: "We want the most robust sentences for any terrorist crimes and for victims to have every opportunity to see justice delivered.

"Our action will reinforce our focus on deterring people who help radicalise terrorists, and punishing those who wilfully turn a blind eye to terrorist activity."

In 2015, the Attorney General's office referred 136 cases to the Court of Appeal, with the Court increasing the sentences of 102 offenders.

The Ministry of Justice said that, while it is right that the public and victims have the right to request a review, this represents a small proportion of the 80,000 Crown Court cases heard each year and shows that the judiciary get the vast majority of decisions right.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC said: "The ULS scheme allows victims of crime, their families and the public to request a sentence review if they feel it's too low.

"Widening the scheme to include terrorism offences will allow us to challenge more sentences and is a welcome first step to extending it even further.

"Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in our society and those convicted of terrorism will receive the sentence they deserve."