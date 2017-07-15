Two teenagers killed in Cumbria road crash

Two 18-year-old women have died in a road crash in Cumbria.

The victims were the driver and the front seat passenger of a Toyota Yaris which was in collision with a Ford Transit Connect van on the A595 near to the village of Bootle at 7.55pm on Friday.

Both local women were pronounced dead at the scene while another 18-year-old woman who was in the rear of the vehicle was flown by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The 51-year-old local male driver of the van was flown by air ambulance to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between the green Toyota which was travelling from the Millom direction, and the white van, travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokeswoman for Cumbria Police said: "The road was closed for six hours as a result of the collision to allow officers to examine the scene and recover the vehicles.

"Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101, email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."