EU foreign ministers to back sanctions against Assad regime

EU foreign ministers are set to agree a fresh round of sanctions against the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad over its use of chemical weapons against its own people.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said 16 named military officers and scientists would be subjected to travel bans and asset freezes when ministers meet in Brussels on Monday.

It will take the total number of sanctioned individuals up to 256 since the start of the Syrian conflict.

Sixty-seven organisations have also been sanctioned.

Mr Johnson said: "The 16 individuals sanctioned include military officers and chemical specialists responsible for abhorrent chemical weapons attacks on innocent men, women and children.

"The UK helped push for these sanctions which send a clear signal to the Syrian regime that their barbaric actions have consequences."