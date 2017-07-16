Roger Federer and Marin Cilic do battle on Centre Court for Wimbledon crown

Seven-time champion Roger Federer will be hoping to win a record eighth Wimbledon title when he plays Marin Cilic in the men's final.

The Swiss player will take on the Croatian on Centre Court on Sunday before a battle of the Brits in the final of the mixed doubles.

Britain is guaranteed a winner when Jamie Murray and Swiss partner Martina Hingis face defending champions Heather Watson and Finland's Henri Kontinen.

The pair reversed the nation's luck after Andy Murray crashed out of the quarter-finals and Johanna Konta lost to eventual runner-up Venus Williams in the semi-finals.

Watson said the clash would be "just another match" after her semi-final victory.

She said: "It's great that two Brits are in the final but it doesn't really make any difference.

"They are both great players and it should be a really fun match."

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of Wimbledon, will be joined by the Duke of Cambridge to watch the gentlemen's singles final on Centre Court.

If Federer wins the men's title, the 35-year-old will become the oldest man in the open era to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

But Cilic could also make history as the first Croatian to win Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic's famous victory in 2001.

The 28-year-old finalist tweeted on Saturday: "Feeling so happy and enthusiastic after yesterday's match! Can't wait for tomorrow! #Wimbledon #finals #TeamCilic."

Formula One driver Nico Rosberg, who watched Federer beat Tomas Berdych from the Royal Box in the semi-finals, showed his support for the Swiss player.

He posted a photo of himself with Federer, adding: "Good luck in the final tomorrow, @rogerfederer!"

On Saturday, Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat American Williams to be crowned the women's Wimbledon champion.

Muguruza won 7-5 6-0 two years after she lost her first final at SW19 to Williams's pregnant sister Serena.

After her loss, Williams said: "I've always been a Federer fan. I think if you're not, it's kind of uncool. So I wish him the best of luck."

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid also lifted a trophy when they won the wheelchair men's doubles final.