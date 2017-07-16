Two 18-year-olds killed in Cumbria road crash named

The family of a teenager who was killed with her friend in a road crash in Cumbria have described her as a "popular, kind, caring girl".

Skye Olivia Mitchell and Caitlin Lydia Huddleston, both 18 and from Millom, were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Friday night.

Ms Mitchell was the driver and Ms Huddleston the front seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris which was in collision with a Ford Transit Connect van on the A595 near the village of Bootle.

In a tribute, Ms Mitchell's family said: "Skye was a popular, kind, caring girl who raised money for various charities. She made the most of her 18 years, embracing every opportunity that came her way.

"Skye made the world a better place and Skye's world was a wonderful world to be in.

"Skye will be very sadly missed by her mam Sharon Fry, dad Ian Mitchell, step-mam Margo, sisters Candice and Millie, her grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, boyfriend Aidan and her many, many friends who all loved her dearly.

"They will all miss the daily hugs she gave them."

A third 18-year-old local woman who was a back seat passenger in the van remains in a critical condition after she was flown by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

The 51-year-old local male driver of the van was flown by air ambulance to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Ms Mitchell had recently completed her A-levels and was looking forward to studying broadcast journalism at the University of Salford later this year.

She won the Junior Miss North West title in 2014 and a year later launched an anti-bullying campaign after she was bullied over her looks when she was younger. She released a photograph of herself with the numerous taunts she had received written on her face.

Her family said she was "passionate" about the campaign, which featured in national media.

The teenager retained close links with her former school, Millom School, and had compered its annual awards ceremony for the last three years.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred at about 7.55pm between the green Toyota travelling from the Millom direction and the white van travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokeswoman for Cumbria Police said: "Specially trained officers are supporting the families at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, or email 101@cumbria.police.uk, quoting log number 230 of July 14."