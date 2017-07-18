Paramedic recounts 'cowardly' noxious substance attack

A paramedic who had a noxious substance thrown at her while en route to a patient has recounted the "terrifying, cowardly" attack.

The 32-year-old, who does not want to be identified, was flagged down by three men who appeared to be in distress on Ferry Lane, Tottenham Hale, north-east London, early in the morning of July 16.

She was on her way to help a man experiencing chest pain following a 999 call when the attack took place.

The trio pulled bandanas over their faces when she asked if they were okay, before one of them, who was wearing latex gloves, threw liquid at her from a plastic bottle through the car window.

The woman was taken to hospital and later discharged after the liquid, which was not acid, went on her face, neck and chest, causing irritation.

She said: "It was terrifying. This was so cowardly. It is my job to help people.

"I was on my way to help a patient and I stopped because I am caring and I thought they needed my help.

"They have taken away my trust.

"What they've done is horrific in so many ways. It was premeditated and it delayed a patient getting treatment. It took a paramedic off the road that night.

"And yet if one my attackers were hurt, I would still treat them because that is the job."

Assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service, Peter Rhodes, said he was appalled by the assault on the lone paramedic.

He added: "We have reported this incident to the police and will do everything in our power to make sure those responsible are identified and convicted for this senseless attack."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.