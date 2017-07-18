William and Kate to meet Holocaust survivors during tour of Poland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet Holocaust survivors when they visit a Nazi concentration camp.

William and Kate, who are on a five-day tour of Poland and Germany, will tour the former Stutthof camp to learn about the atrocities committed during the Second World War.

Built in Poland, Stutthof was the first Nazi camp set up outside German borders in September 1939 and one of the last camps liberated by the Allies in May 1945.

Around 110,000 people, men, women and children, from 28 countries were imprisoned in Stutthof, where as many as 65,000, including 28,000 members of the Jewish community died.

Later the Duke and Duchess will also visit the site of Gdansk's shipyards, the birthplace of Poland's Solidarity movement that helped topple Communist rule.

Here they will meet founding members of the organisation including Lech Walesa, Poland's former president and leader of its peaceful pro-democracy struggle.

In Gdansk's central market square William and Kate will join a street party where they will be offered Goldwasser - a Gdansk liqueur, and traditional Polish pierogi dumplings, while watching amber craftsmen at work, and listening to local musicians and artists.

The royal couple will also visit the Gdansk Shakespeare theatre, which has the Prince of Wales as Patron.

During the seventeenth century there was a large English-speaking community based in Gdansk, which made the city an important destination for travelling English players.

The Shakespeare Theatre opened in 2014, and is home to the city's annual Shakespeare festival, attended by theatre-lovers from around the world.