Blood test could identify risk of Alzheimer's years before symptoms develop

Scientists have developed a blood test that could identify people at risk of Alzheimer's disease years before they experience symptoms.

US experts have shown how a simple blood test can detect the presence of a protein called amyloid beta, which accumulates in the brains of people with Alzheimer's.

At present, the only way of detecting amyloid beta in the brain is through expensive positron emission tomography (PET) scanning or an invasive spinal tap.

But in a study of 41 people aged 60 and over, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London, researchers found that the blood test was a good predictor of the build-up of amyloid beta.

Experts from Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, assessed measures of amyloid beta in the blood.

They found that a longer, stickier form of amyloid was created and removed significantly faster in amyloid-positive people compared with amyloid-negative people.

This suggests amyloid levels in blood can accurately reflect build-up in the brain, they said.

Senior study author Dr Randall Bateman said: "These findings are important because they support the idea that blood amyloid interacts with and is derived from the brain.

"We're excited because the results also suggest that blood-derived amyloid beta may be useful as a rapid and inexpensive screening test for brain amyloidosis, and may be able to identify people who are at higher risk of Alzheimer's disease very early in the process.

"Having a simple and inexpensive blood test for screening is likely to greatly accelerate clinical trials to find Alzheimer's drugs.

"And it could facilitate widespread treatment when effective anti-amyloid therapeutics are developed.

"We envision that one day soon, as part of a regular screening for cholesterol and blood pressure, a person may also get a blood test to find out if the amyloid protein is building up in the brain, and then go on specific treatments to prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease dementia.

"This would be similar to the already successful approach of screening for and treating high cholesterol to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes."

Dr James Pickett, head of research at the Alzheimer's Society, said not everyone with amyloid in their brain has Alzheimer's disease, so there are limits to how well the test would work.

But he said it may identify people at risk of the disease as amyloid starts to build up years before dementia symptoms occur.

He added: "To run successful clinical trials for drugs that can slow, stop or prevent dementia, researchers are increasingly studying people who do not have any symptoms.

"People with amyloid in their brain may be at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's in the next few years and suitable for these kind of clinical trials.

"A test that detects amyloid in the blood could be a quick and affordable way to identify these people, and potentially be less invasive and expensive than other methods."