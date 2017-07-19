Courts 'should not interfere with Parliament's decision on assisted dying'

It is inappropriate for the courts to interfere with Parliament's decision on the "sensitive moral, social and ethical issue" raised by the case of terminally ill Noel Conway, the High Court has heard.

Mr Conway, a 67-year-old retired lecturer from Shrewsbury, is challenging the current law on assisted dying.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in November 2014 and is not expected to live beyond 12 months.

He is too ill to travel to London for the hearing but watched Wednesday's proceedings by video link from Telford County Court, accompanied by his wife Carol, friends and supporters.

When he has less than six months to live and retains the mental capacity to make the decision, he wishes to be able to enlist assistance from the medical profession to bring about a "peaceful and dignified" death.

The law as it stands means that anyone who helped him would be committing a criminal offence.

He wants a declaration that the Suicide Act 1961 is incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which relates to respect for private and family life, and Article 14, which protects from discrimination.

The case is opposed by the Secretary of State for Justice, with Humanists UK, Care Not Killing and Not Dead Yet UK also making submissions.

It is the first challenge to the existing law since the case of Tony Nicklinson, who suffered from paralysis after a stroke.

That was ultimately dismissed in June 2014 by the Supreme Court, which said it was a matter for Parliament to decide.

After debates in both Houses, Parliament decided, at least for the moment, not to provide for legislative exceptions to the 1961 Act.

James Strachan QC, for the Secretary of State, told Lord Justice Sales, Mrs Justice Whipple and Mr Justice Garnham on Wednesday that Mr Conway's "tragic and distressing" circumstances could only evoke the deepest sympathy.

But, as with other cases, his response was necessarily based on the correct legal approach to the claim as a matter of both precedent and procedure.

"The circumstances which led the Supreme Court to refuse to grant such a declaration in June 2014 have not changed so as to make a different outcome justified today.

"Parliament has very recently decided to reject exactly the sort of change to the existing law which the claimant is relying upon in these proceedings.

"The issue continues to be subject to scrutiny by Parliament as demonstrated by the recent debates in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords and by the anticipated reintroduction of an Assisted Dying Bill in the House of Lords for the 2017/2019 Parliamentary session.

"In those circumstances it remains institutionally inappropriate for the courts to interfere with Parliament's legitimate decision on this notoriously sensitive, moral, social and ethical issue."

Even if it was now considered appropriate, he added, it was clear that there was no incompatibility.

The case is due to end on Thursday with a ruling not expected until the autumn.